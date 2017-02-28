Recommendations For Making The Best Food You Ever Tasted

Every cook loves to learn new things about cooking. The same can be said about novice cooks. Cooking can be a chore sometimes, but more often, it can just be an enjoyable experience which culminates in a delicious meal. This article can add to your knowledge and joy of cooking.

Keep a potato masher in your kitchen at all times. This useful device can be used to mash more than just your typical potatoes. Try mashing carrots, cauliflower, and other root vegetables. You can mix any of these in to your usual mashed potatoes to make them more vibrant, nutritious, and interesting.

After removing corn from the cob, scrap the cob with the back of your knife. Doing this will extract the "milk" from it. Drizzle the "milk" over the corn to add extra flavor.

Prolonged boiling of vegetables destroys many of the nutrients contained within them. To keep them nutritious, try quickly cooking them, like sauteing or steaming. You can also enjoy them raw.

Purchase a quality loaf of bread that you can use as a side piece to a variety of meals. Bread goes great with any dish that has sauce or cheese, as you can dip it in a variety of different toppings. Include a loaf of Italian or French bread with your next meal.

Buying pasta sauce that already has vegetables, seasonings, meat, or cheese in it is a great way to save time and money when cooking. There's a great variety to choose from, and you won't have to chop up peppers and mushrooms or brown the beef. It's all in one jar--just heat it up, and serve over your favorite pasta!

Know the gender of your eggplant! There are both male and female eggplants, and it pays to know the difference. The seeds of an eggplant can be very bitter. A female eggplant's seeds have a tendency to be more bitter than those of a male eggplant. You can identify a male eggplant by its base - it will be smooth and round, whereas the female base is more oval in shape and deeply indented.

Trying to deep fry at home? Whenever your food is ready for the fryer, use tongs to gently hold the item just below the surface of the oil so that it has a sealed exterior and then let it go. If you toss it in without holding it for a few seconds, you might see your food stick to each other or to the fryer itself.

When freezing meat it is important to use freezer bags. Meat will get freezer burn if it is not properly stored. Meat that has freezer burn will not taste good when it is cooked, and it often has to be thrown away instead of being eaten. This can be very costly, but can also be easily avoided.

When you are roasting meat, you should save the juice left in the pan. You can use this juice for making a rich gravy to accompany your meal. When you are done cooking, put the juice in a pan with spices and add flour to it. Stir until thick and you have gravy.

You should always buy recipe ingredients after you have thoroughly looked at the labels. Potentially unhealthy ingredients lurk in typical cooking supplies. Some things to check for include high levels of sugar or sodium, as both are common contributors to many health problems.

Treat your herbs like fresh flowers. If you are tired of your fresh herbs going to waste before you can use them all, don't keep them in the refrigerator. Instead, trim the stems and place them in a vase in which you would like to keep freshly cut flowers. You will keep the herbs alive and healthy much longer.

If you envy the straightness of restaurant bacon, here's an easy tip that will help you get the same effect. Simply dip each slice of bacon into cold water before you place it in the frying pan. This keeps the bacon strips from becoming curly and gives a straighter edge.

To minimize freezer burn when freezing foods, place them in a zip-top freezer bag and close it most of the way, and then insert a drinking straw through the small opening. Squeeze out as much air as possible, and suck the rest out through the straw, pinching the bag the rest of the way closed when the air is gone. Less air exposure in the bag means fresher, freezer-burn-free foods when you are ready to defrost them.

Avoid overcooking pasta when you boil it. Overcooked pasta loses some of its important health benefits, as well as its flavor. When you overcook pasta, the noodles absorb too much water and become swollen and limp. It is better to slightly under-cook it to retain the best texture and flavor.

Keep herbs and spices fresh and tasty by storing them in an area that is dark and cold. If the spices are stored in cabinets by the stove or near other warmer places, this could result in their flavor loss and a money loss for you.

To maximize the shelf life of dried spices store them in a cool, dry place. This will preserve the flavor of the spices, resulting in more flavorful dishes. Do not store them in the cupboard directly above the stove, the heat makes the spices dry out and lose flavor.

Keep vegetables fresh longer by covering them with a wet paper towel and then putting them in an airtight bag. They will stay fresh for several more days if they are kept slightly damp. Refrigeration and lack of air will also keep them fresh. It is important to get the most out of your vegetables by sealing them tightly and storing them away immediately if you do not plan to use them.

There are plenty of things you can do to take the stress out of cooking. Now that you've read this article, you have plenty of advice you can apply the next time you head to the kitchen. Now that you have these tips, you may find you're willing to try cooking something a little more challenging.