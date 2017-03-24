Learn The Ins And Outs Of Wine Through This Short Article

Have you ever wandered down the alcohol aisle of your supermarket? You may have probably felt overwhelmed by all of the wine related choices you've had to make. However, choosing and serving the right bottle of wine can become much easier with practice and gathered advice. The following article will give you some great inside tips in the world of wine!

A lot of wines have foreign names. It is best to familiarize yourself with the pronunciation of these names before you talk with experts about your wine tasting experiences. A wine expert will quickly label you as a novice if you are not familiar with the correct pronunciation of certain names.

You should write down a few notes after trying a new wine. Make sure you write down the name of the wine, its origin and the year as well as your impressions. It will be hard to remember what a wine tasted like, especially if you attend wine tastings and try many different wines in the same day.

When ordering wine at a restaurant, you should not spend too long looking at the list. If you are having diner with someone who knows a lot about wines, they will assume you are not familiar with the wines you see on the menu. It is best to choose within ten minutes.

If you have a cellar or even just a rack where you can store wine, do not fill the space completely with the wines that you like right now. Your tastes are bound to change over time. You don't want to be stuck with many cases of a brand you no longer drink.

When buying wine as a gift, consider pairing it with food of some sort. A nice basket containing some chocolate and wine or fine cheese and wine makes a wonderful gift. It gives the recipient some meal ideas, and can provide for a wonderful atmosphere at a festive event.

Prior to storing wine away for long time periods, keep in mind that certain wines do not age well. Learn about the wine in your possession, particularly its longevity, so that you will be able to use it when you are ready. Bordeaux is one wine known for aging quite well.

Understand the types of fruits that are used in your wine and the ones that you like. This can go a long way in determining your favorite types of wines, as you can look at the content before you purchase. This will allow you to filter out the wines that do not have the ingredients you prefer.

You can read as much as you like about wine, but ultimately, you have to decide for yourself if you like it or not. Price often doesn't matter. You may like an inexpensive bottle of red wine much more than a costlier version. Don't apologize for your tastes. Drink what you enjoy.

Having a sniff at the cork from the wine bottle is not the best way to determine whether or not your wine is spoiled. While this may work in some cases, there are times when a cork smells musty and the wine is perfectly fine. Tasting it is the only way to know for sure.

Plan on visiting a nearby winery if you enjoy fine wine. Make sure you bring along a guest who won't be drinking so that he or she drive on the way home. In addition, make sure you set yourself a budget so that you don't overspend. Make sure you are well prepared with questions and preferences prior to your visit.

If you are out on a date or with someone you want to impress, do not order a wine that you have not had before. Try to order wine that you are familiar with, or know that you like. Be adventurous in your own time, when you are not out in public.

Use Evernote as your wine note taking application. There's many ways you can keep track of your wine adventures, but Evernote lets you pair images and text together. This way you can have an image of the wine's label along with your opinions on it all in one place! Plus, Evernote is available on nearly every digital platform, so your notes stay with you.

Celebrate with wines you enjoy. Certain bars and restaurants, especially ones related to a celebrity or two, might promote particular brands. It is not uncommon for the price of these bottles to be twenty times above wholesale. A high price doesn't necessarily equate to better wine. Drink what you like, even if it is cheap.

Break out of the pairings mythology. It's not the case that reds only taste good with meats and whites only with fish. There are wines on both sides that pair up well with these dishes. Open up your mind to experimenting with these variations. Otherwise you may be limiting your creativity with wine!

Now that you know more about wine and how it fits into what you're doing, you should have some easier choices coming your way. You will know more about what to buy and what to use now. If it's something you want to enjoy as a collector, continue to learn more information.