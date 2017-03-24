Make The Right Wine Selections Using These Great Tips

It's obvious that wine is an amazing thing to have. It helps accentuate any meal and can be a great way to celebrate a special day. To gain the most from your wine experience, learn something new and apply it. Read on to find out more.

If you want to keep wine for long periods of time, you should consider investing in a wine refrigerator. Even if you have a dry and cool basement you can use, temperature will still vary slightly from one season to the next. The wine you store will keep its flavors if it remains at the exact same temperature.

If you enjoy cooking, try incorporating wine into your dinner menu. Wine can be used in a variety of cooking formats including sauces and marinades. If you have small children, you need not be concerned about cooking with wine as most of the alcohol is cooked out during the cooking process.

If you are really passionate about wine, you should consider visiting a vineyard. You will learn a lot about how wine is made, what makes a flavor unique and even get a chance to witness the production of your favorite wine if you visit a vineyard during the right season.

Keep a wine journal. Write down the names of wines that you taste and what you think of them. Over time, this will develop into a great resource for you. It is also nice to look back and see where you came from and what direction you are headed in when it comes to your wine preferences.

Keep many different kinds of wine. This is crucial. Merely stocking your wine rack with red wine is inefficient. From sparkling to dessert, have a bunch of wine on hand for when guests drop by.

When purchasing a wine for dinner tonight, make sure to ask in the store if the wine is ready to drink. Some wines need to age in order for their true flavor to come out. This might mean months or even years should go by before the bottle is enjoyed. By asking if the wine is ready to drink, you have a better chance of walking out with a bottle you will enjoy.

Many grapes for wines are grown on hills as they're typically protected from frost there. At the same time, water won't pool on a hill and drains away, keeping grapes safe from rot or over-watering. If you plan to make your own wine, plant your grapes on a hill which faces south.

One kind of grape is used to make varietal wines. Pinot Noir is a type of wine that is created from this process. You have to use 90% of the juice from one grape to get this tag. Lots of varietal wineries typically include 10 percent of some other type of grape to add a different flavor to it.

Don't fall for the trap that cheap wine is bad and expensive wine is good. There are exceptional inexpensive wines and wines that cost a small fortune that are difficult to drink. Experience as many different types as you can, no matter the price. WHo knows - you may find a favorite that is well within your everyday drinking budget.

Take the advice of wine critics with a grain of salt since you may have entirely different tastes than they do. Many people rely on critics to give them advice on what wines to select, but they end up disappointed. Only do this if you are sure that you and the critic have very similar palates.

Here is a little bit of wine history for you: wine has been around for as long as 7,000 years! Egyptians are the first civilization we know of to have records of drinking wine, and those date back to 2,500 B.C. They created wines much like we do today, including bottling the beverage and storing it.

Get creative when it comes to the flavors you include in your meal. If your food is spicy, think about pairing it with a sweet wine. It is a great complement to the food that you are eating and can help you mouth prepare for the next bite. Experiment a little to see what flavors you enjoy the most together.

Never hesitate to advise your sommelier of your spending limits. Many people think that this is inappropriate or embarrassing, but he or she is actually well-versed in the selection process based upon price. Allow a little leeway in the recommendation, but don't break the bank over a non-existent social norm.

Wine has been part of many cultures for longer than anyone can remember. You can get the most out of your wine if you take the time to learn more about it. Hopefully this article has provided you with everything you need to know about the world of wine.