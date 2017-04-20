Food Can Be Easier To Prepare Than You Believe

Want to be a better cook? Who doesn't! Looking for some new, fun, and interesting menu ideas? Who isn't! The desire to prepare better meals and try new recipes is something we all want to do. Read on and lets discuss some great ways to get creative in the kitchen.

When seasoning your food, remember that it is much easier to add more seasoning if needed, but you cannot take it away if you add too much. That is why it's important to go light when seasoning with herbs and spices. You want to compliment the flavors of the food and not overpower them.

Rising the dough requires patience and an optimal environment. Don't just leave the bowl with the dough where it's not in your way. Create the perfect conditions to get the best results. Find a place with constant, warmer temperature without draft. Constantly changing temperature and draft makes the dough rise slowly and unevenly.

Bake pie and tart crusts for a longer time than you think is really necessary. The crust should turn a golden color, not simple blonde. This golden color means that the sugar used in the crust has caramelized, giving the crust a crisp and sweet flavor.

Flour or any other dry goods stored too long, tend to attract bugs and make them either hard to use or not suitable for cooking. Lay a whole bay leaf in the container (and possibly also in the cupboard) and your goods and storage areas will be bug free forever.

Are you a fan of using fresh basil? Fill an empty glass with fresh basil. Then cover the stems of the basil with water. To keep the basil fresh for several weeks, set it down on the kitchen counter. Change the water once in awhile, and before long roots will even form on the basil. Trim the basil once in a while so it grows even more and stays fresh.

If you are following a recipe take extra caution to make sure that you don't skip a step, or that you are reading the measurements correctly. Especially in baking, a small mistake can completely ruin a dish. To avoid this just check the recipe a couple of times before adding in the ingredient to the mixture.

One of the best ways to store green vegetables so that you can increase the lifespan that they have, is to store them in a damp paper towel and place them in a plastic bag. This will keep the nutrients in them and retain the freshness that they need to remain tasty.

When you are cooking, it is possible to substitute honey for sugar in several recipes. First, begin by using an amount of honey that is half of the amount of sugar called for in the recipe. If you find that the final product is not sweet enough, you can add more honey the next time around.

You may or may not have heard of schmaltz, but it is a very useful component when cooking. Schmaltz, otherwise known as chicken fat, is very rich. The flavor of schmaltz is deeper than duck fat and can be used for many things, such as cooking meats or poaching fish.

You should take special care when you are preparing mushrooms to cook. Make sure you take the time to carefully clean each mushroom with a dry cloth or paper towel. You should not consider rinsing mushrooms in water as they will quickly become soaked and slimy. They will be easier to work with dry.

Marinate meat in a bag. A lot of recipes call for meat to be marinated in a dish for a few hours, turning occasionally. This can be frustrating, as the meat is never completely coated by the marinade. A better way is to throw the meat and marinade in a ziploc bag, remove as much air as possible, and shake well to coat the meat. Place it in the fridge and simply flip the bag occasionally.

Use cast iron pans when you cook your meat. Cast iron imparts the best flavor to the meat and avoids any chance of sticking. You also get the added benefit of your meat having a higher iron content from using the cast iron. Sometimes old fashioned ideas are the best.

Use these tips, but don't be limited by them. As you do more cooking, you will put your own touch on different dishes and make them uniquely yours. The important thing to remember with cooking is to continue to do it. The more you cook, the better of a cook you'll be.